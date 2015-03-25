 
  1. Football
  2. Nottingham Forest

Nottm Forest V Burton Albion at The City Ground : Match Preview

19 October 2017 06:56
David Vaughan available as Nottingham Forest host Burton

David Vaughan is expected to be back in the Nottingham Forest squad against Championship neighbours Burton on Saturday.

A niggling groin injury has kept Vaughan out for two months but the midfielder played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Leicester this week as he continued to step up his recovery.

However, some bad injury news for Forest manager Mark Warburton has seen defender Jack Hobbs suffer a setback with his back problem and will now face an extended spell on the sidelines.

Forward Jamie Ward returned from injury as a second-half substitute in the defeat at Derby and could be pushing for a starting place while midfielder Matty Cash is also nearly ready for consideration again after injury.

The game sees Burton boss Nigel Clough, who rejected an approach from Forest in January to become their manager, return to the club where he began his playing career.

Clough looks like being able to call on right-back John Brayford, who has been out since the end of September with a hamstring injury.

Loan duo Joe Mason and Sean Scannell are doubts. Mason suffered a back injury in training on Tuesday while Scannell is still struggling with the conjunctivitis which ruled him out of the goalless draw at Bristol City.

Meanwhile, Will Miller has suffered a further setback with an ongoing hamstring problem and will be out for a little longer.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the