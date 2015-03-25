Nottm Forest V Burton Albion at The City Ground : Match Preview

David Vaughan available as Nottingham Forest host BurtonDavid Vaughan is expected to be back in the Nottingham Forest squad against Championship neighbours Burton on Saturday.A niggling groin injury has kept Vaughan out for two months but the midfielder played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Leicester this week as he continued to step up his recovery.However, some bad injury news for Forest manager Mark Warburton has seen defender Jack Hobbs suffer a setback with his back problem and will now face an extended spell on the sidelines.Forward Jamie Ward returned from injury as a second-half substitute in the defeat at Derby and could be pushing for a starting place while midfielder Matty Cash is also nearly ready for consideration again after injury.The game sees Burton boss Nigel Clough, who rejected an approach from Forest in January to become their manager, return to the club where he began his playing career.Clough looks like being able to call on right-back John Brayford, who has been out since the end of September with a hamstring injury.Loan duo Joe Mason and Sean Scannell are doubts. Mason suffered a back injury in training on Tuesday while Scannell is still struggling with the conjunctivitis which ruled him out of the goalless draw at Bristol City.Meanwhile, Will Miller has suffered a further setback with an ongoing hamstring problem and will be out for a little longer.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.