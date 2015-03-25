 
Nottm Forest V Bolton at The City Ground : Match Preview

08 December 2017 09:49
Mark Warburton set to shuffle defensive pack for Bolton clash

Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton has been considering making defensive changes ahead of the visit of Bolton.

The Reds conceded four goals at Ipswich as they suffered back-to-back Championship defeats. Experienced centre-half Matt Mills is an option to come into the team against his former club while goalkeeper Stephen Henderson is fit again and awaiting his first taste of action since a long absence with an Achilles injury.

Zach Clough will also be keen to be involved against his old club while the likes of Mustapha Carayol, Andreas Bouchalakis, Barrie McKay and Jason Cummings are alternatives in attack for Warburton.

Danny Fox, who has been absent with a fractured kneecap, and Chris Cohen (knee) are unlikely to feature this weekend but both are making good progress in their recoveries.

Bolton have defender David Wheater back from suspension.

He served a one-game ban as the Trotters climbed off bottom spot last week with victory over Barnsley and could return in Reece Burke's place.

Aaron Wilbraham is also on hand to lend some experience up front, having made a brief cameo off the bench at the weekend.

That was his first appearance since injuring a calf in September and he will hope for an expanded outing this time.

