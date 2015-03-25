Nottm Forest V Aston Villa at The City Ground : Match Preview

Aitor Karanka begins Nottingham Forest reignAitor Karanka will take charge of Nottingham Forest for the first time on Saturday when Aston Villa visit the City Ground.The former Middlesbrough boss, appointed as Mark Warburton's permanent successor this week, will check on the fitness of Daryl Murphy. The seven-goal striker has missed the last two matches with a knock sustained during the defeat to his former club Sunderland on December 30.Karanka will be forced to make one change to the team that started last weekend's FA Cup win over Arsenal with Joe Worrall suspended following his late red card against the Gunners.Matt Mills was back in the squad for that third round tie after an injury absence and he could replace Worrall in central defence.Aston Villa remain without Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) and Chris Samba (hamstring) for the trip.Striker Scott Hogan, who scored his first Championship goal for the club against Bristol City on New Year's Day, is touch and go with an ankle problem.Andre Green and Henri Lansbury both played 45 minutes in the 3-1 defeat to Peterborough in the FA Cup and could be involved in the squad.Gabby Agbonlahor has not played since suffering an ankle injury against Sheffield United before Christmas.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.