Nottm Forest V Arsenal at The City Ground : Match Preview

Nottingham Forest will check on the fitness of Daryl Murphy ahead of the FA Cup clash with Arsenal.
The seven-goal striker missed the goalless draw at Leeds on New Year's Day with a knock sustained during the defeat to Sunderland, which proved to be Mark Warburton's final game as manager.
Academy boss Gary Brazil will remain in charge for Sunday's third-round tie at the City Ground and he has options available to him should he wish to make any changes to the starting line-up.
The likes of Daniel Fox, Zach Clough, Mustapha Carayol, David Vaughan and Andreas Bouchalakis will be hoping for recalls and a chance to test themselves against Premier League opposition.
Arsenal are missing Granit Xhaka for the trip to the City Ground due to a groin injury.
Sead Kolasinac (ankle), Aaron Ramsey (hamstring), Olivier Giroud (hamstring) and Nacho Monreal (ankle) remain sidelined.
Arsene Wenger has stated that he will rotate some of his players for the opening of Arsenal's cup defence.
Source: PAR