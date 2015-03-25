Nottm Forest V Arsenal at The City Ground : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Forest to make Murphy check before Arsenal tieNottingham Forest will check on the fitness of Daryl Murphy ahead of the FA Cup clash with Arsenal.The seven-goal striker missed the goalless draw at Leeds on New Year's Day with a knock sustained during the defeat to Sunderland, which proved to be Mark Warburton's final game as manager.Academy boss Gary Brazil will remain in charge for Sunday's third-round tie at the City Ground and he has options available to him should he wish to make any changes to the starting line-up.The likes of Daniel Fox, Zach Clough, Mustapha Carayol, David Vaughan and Andreas Bouchalakis will be hoping for recalls and a chance to test themselves against Premier League opposition.Arsenal are missing Granit Xhaka for the trip to the City Ground due to a groin injury.Sead Kolasinac (ankle), Aaron Ramsey (hamstring), Olivier Giroud (hamstring) and Nacho Monreal (ankle) remain sidelined.Arsene Wenger has stated that he will rotate some of his players for the opening of Arsenal's cup defence.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker