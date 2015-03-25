 
Norwich V Wolverhampton at Carrow Road : Match Preview

30 October 2017 03:53
Nelson Oliveira missing for Norwich's clash with Wolves

Norwich will be without forward Nelson Oliveira because of a calf problem for the visit of Sky Bet Championship high-fliers Wolves.

Full-back Ivo Pinto will be assessed after taking a blow to his leg during Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Derby.

Scotland forward Steven Naismith has returned to training after his ankle problem, while midfielder Alex Pritchard is also planning to step up his recovery from ankle surgery following the international break.

Defender Jamal Lewis (knee), winger Matt Jarvis (ankle) and midfielder Louis Thompson (Achilles) all continue their rehabilitation.

Wolves will be without the suspended Romain Saiss for their game at Carrow Road.

The midfielder picked up his fifth booking of the season in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at QPR and serves a one-game ban

Willy Boly returned to the squad as an unused substitute on Saturday after seven weeks out with a hamstring strain and is likely to travel to Norfolk.

Helder Costa and Bright Enobakhare are pushing to start after coming off the bench at Loftus Road.

Source: PAR

