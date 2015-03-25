 
  1. Football
  2. Norwich City

Norwich V Sheff Wed at Carrow Road : Match Preview

07 December 2017 05:27
Pritchard ready to return for Canaries

Norwich midfielder Alex Pritchard could make his first start of the season, against Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road, after recovering from ankle surgery.

Pritchard came off the bench for the closing stages of the defeat at Cardiff, so may be drafted back in as Canaries boss Daniel Farke looks for a first win in seven Sky Bet Championship matches.

Midfielder Alex Tettey has stepped up his rehabilitation from a calf injury, along with left-back Jamal Lewis (knee), while forward Marley Watkins and defender James Husband have both been out with groin problems.

Forward Steven Naismith (ankle) also continues his recovery as do midfielder Louis Thompson (Achilles), winger Matt Jarvis (ankle) and goalkeeper Remi Matthews (ankle).

Wednesday pair Jack Hunt and Steven Fletcher are both hoping to recover from minor injury problems.

Defender Hunt was not involved in last week's home draw with Hull, while striker Fletcher was withdrawn early in the second half.

Centre-half Tom Lees remains unavailable and will miss the Christmas fixture schedule following recent groin surgery.

Striker Fernando Forestieri (knee), winger George Boyd (shoulder) and midfielder Sam Hutchinson (knee) remain sidelined.

Source: PAR

