Norwich V QPR at Carrow Road : Match Preview

15 August 2017 05:36
Wes Hoolahan set for Norwich starting spot

Norwich midfielder Wes Hoolahan could make his first league start of the season against QPR.

Hoolahan missed several weeks of pre-season training due to a thigh problem and has started both Championship fixtures on the bench.

Josh Murphy is also pushing for a start, while boss Daniel Farke is expected to select from an unchanged squad, with no new injury worries following Sunday's home defeat to Sunderland.

Defender Timm Klose is still working his way back from a leg muscle problem and Alex Pritchard is recovering from ankle surgery.

QPR manager Ian Holloway will resist the temptation to recall Steven Caulker to his first-team squad too early.

Caulker has been struggling with personal issues and Holloway said he would have to manage his reintroduction carefully after the defender missed most of pre-season.

Forward Yeni Ngbakoto (ankle) and striker Idrissa Sylla (head) remain sidelined and centre-half Grant Hall is working his way back to full fitness after tendonitis.

Holloway has no new injury concerns as his side bid to extend their unbeaten league start to three matches.

Source: PAR

