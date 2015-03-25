Norwich V Preston North End at Carrow Road : Match Preview

Norwich defender Timm Klose is doubtful for the visit of Preston with a hip problem.
Left-back James Husband served a one-match suspension for the midweek defeat at Nottingham Forest but remains sidelined by a groin injury and midfielder Tom Trybull has a back problem.
Alex Pritchard has returned to training following ankle surgery, but the attacking midfielder is not expected to be rushed back into first-team contention.
Forward Steven Naismith (ankle) also continues his recovery along with midfielder Alex Tettey (calf), defender Jamal Lewis (knee), midfielder Louis Thompson (Achilles) and winger Matt Jarvis (ankle).
Preston midfielder Ben Pearson will be absent through suspension at Carrow Road.
Pearson serves a one-game ban after collecting his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the midweek victory at Bristol City.
John Welsh and Alan Browne are in contention to replace Pearson as North End manager Alex Neil prepares to return to his former club.
Long-term absentees Tommy Spurr (knee), Greg Cunningham and Sean Maguire (both hamstring) remain out, but Marnick Vermijl and Josh Earl could be in contention following their injury problems.
Source: PAR