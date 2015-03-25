 
Norwich V Hull at Carrow Road : Match Preview

12 October 2017 05:33
Marley Watkins banned for Norwich against Hull

Norwich will be without suspended forward Marley Watkins for the Sky Bet Championship clash against Hull.

Watkins, who subsequently withdrew from the Wales squad through an unspecified injury, was shown a red card late on in the win at Reading before the international break so starts a three-game ban.

Midfielders Mario Vrancic (calf) and Marco Stiepermann (groin) could be in contention again, while club captain Russell Martin is recovering from a back injury and forward Steven Naismith has an ankle problem.

Alex Pritchard has been stepping up his recovery from ankle surgery, while Matt Jarvis (ankle), Jamal Lewis (knee) and Louis Thompson (Achilles) also continue their rehabilitation.

Hull will be without defender Stephen Kingsley, who will be sidelined for at least four weeks after undergoing groin surgery this week.

Max Clark will continue to deputise for Kingsley at left-back, while striker Frazier Campbell is doubtful after sustaining a minor knee injury in the recent home win against Birmingham.

Evandro, yet to feature for the Tigers this season, is still out. The midfielder is now struggling with a quad muscle problem having recovered from a hamstring tendon injury.

Will Keane is hoping to return to action next month following a long-term knee injury and fellow striker Abel Hernandez (Achilles) will be out until next spring.

Source: PAR

