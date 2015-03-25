 
  1. Football
  2. Norwich City

Norwich V Derby at Carrow Road : Match Preview

27 October 2017 11:27
Norwich still worrying over Nelson Oliveira

Nelson Oliveira remains a doubt for Norwich's Championship clash with Derby at Carrow Road.

The Canaries' Portuguese top-scorer played the full 120 minutes in Tuesday's 2-1 Carabao Cup loss at Arsenal, but continues to work back to full fitness after groin trouble.

Christoph Zimmermann should feature for the home side having started against the Gunners.

The 24-year-old managed to shake off an injury scare in the 1-0 win at Ipswich and should now be free to continue in the Norwich defence.

Johnny Russell is an injury doubt for Derby after suffering a groin strain in training this week and the forward will be assessed.

Curtis Davies has been nursing a shoulder injury following the home win against Sheffield Wednesday but the defender is expected to be fit.

Rams boss Gary Rowett has the likes of Bradley Johnson, Chris Martin, Andreas Weimann and on-loan striker Sam Winnall, who was ineligible against his parent club last weekend, vying for recalls.

Strikers Darren Bent (hamstring) and Mason Bennett (knee) remain sidelined but are making good progress in their recoveries.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as