Norwich V Derby at Carrow Road : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Norwich still worrying over Nelson OliveiraNelson Oliveira remains a doubt for Norwich's Championship clash with Derby at Carrow Road.The Canaries' Portuguese top-scorer played the full 120 minutes in Tuesday's 2-1 Carabao Cup loss at Arsenal, but continues to work back to full fitness after groin trouble.Christoph Zimmermann should feature for the home side having started against the Gunners.The 24-year-old managed to shake off an injury scare in the 1-0 win at Ipswich and should now be free to continue in the Norwich defence.Johnny Russell is an injury doubt for Derby after suffering a groin strain in training this week and the forward will be assessed.Curtis Davies has been nursing a shoulder injury following the home win against Sheffield Wednesday but the defender is expected to be fit.Rams boss Gary Rowett has the likes of Bradley Johnson, Chris Martin, Andreas Weimann and on-loan striker Sam Winnall, who was ineligible against his parent club last weekend, vying for recalls.Strikers Darren Bent (hamstring) and Mason Bennett (knee) remain sidelined but are making good progress in their recoveries.

