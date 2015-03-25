Norwich V Derby at Carrow Road : Match Preview

Nelson Oliveira remains a doubt for Norwich's Championship clash with Derby at Carrow Road.
The Canaries' Portuguese top-scorer played the full 120 minutes in Tuesday's 2-1 Carabao Cup loss at Arsenal, but continues to work back to full fitness after groin trouble.
Christoph Zimmermann should feature for the home side having started against the Gunners.
The 24-year-old managed to shake off an injury scare in the 1-0 win at Ipswich and should now be free to continue in the Norwich defence.
Johnny Russell is an injury doubt for Derby after suffering a groin strain in training this week and the forward will be assessed.
Curtis Davies has been nursing a shoulder injury following the home win against Sheffield Wednesday but the defender is expected to be fit.
Rams boss Gary Rowett has the likes of Bradley Johnson, Chris Martin, Andreas Weimann and on-loan striker Sam Winnall, who was ineligible against his parent club last weekend, vying for recalls.
Strikers Darren Bent (hamstring) and Mason Bennett (knee) remain sidelined but are making good progress in their recoveries.
