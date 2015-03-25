Norwich V Chelsea at Carrow Road : Match Preview

Norwich will be without Harrison Reed and Marco Stiepermann for their FA Cup third-round clash against Chelsea on Saturday.
Reed is suffering with a hip issue while Stiepermann misses out after picking up a groin injury following the defeat against Brentford.
Centre-back Sean Raggett has returned to Carrow Road following his loan spell with Lincoln but will be unavailable.
Matt Jarvis and Louis Thompson both remain sidelined.
David Luiz is set to play for only the second time since October when Chelsea travel to Norfolk.
Luiz is fit again following a knee injury and after losing his place to Andreas Christensen but is likely to play as the Blues rotate their options.
Charly Musonda could feature following a groin injury, but Eden Hazard is a doubt with a knock to his calf sustained in Wednesday's draw at Arsenal.
Source: PAR