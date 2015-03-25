 
Norwich V Charlton at Carrow Road : Match Preview

21 August 2017 06:01
Nelson Oliveira to sit out Norwich's Carabao Cup tie against Charlton

Norwich forward Nelson Oliveira will miss Tuesday night's Carabao Cup tie against Charlton because of a groin problem.

Defender Ivo Pinto is expected to be available following his back problem, while forwards Marley Watkins (foot) and Cameron Jerome (groin) will both be assessed.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke is likely to freshen up a team which faces a fourth match in nine days, so midfielder Tom Trybull could be in line for a first appearance since signing from Den Haag.

Swiss defender Timm Klose is closing in on a return from a pre-season leg muscle problem and may feature in the Championship match against Millwall on Saturday. Alex Pritchard is recovering from ankle surgery while Jamal Lewis (knee) and Louis Thompson (Achilles) also continue their rehabilitation.

Striker Lee Novak is available again for Charlton having served his three-match ban for a sending-off on the opening day of the season.

Novak's return bolsters Charlton's options up front, while Josh Magennis could continue after sparking Saturday's 4-1 win over Northampton with the first goal on two minutes.

Midfielder Ben Reeves could come into the equation as he builds up his match fitness after his switch from MK Dons.

Winger Mark Marshall remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Source: PAR

