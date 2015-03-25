Norwich V Burton Albion at Carrow Road : Match Preview

No new worries for Norwich boss Daniel FarkeNorwich head coach Daniel Farke reported no fresh injury concerns for the visit of Burton in the Sky Bet Championship.Nelson Oliveira is expected to lead the attack again, having scored the only goal in Saturday's 1-0 home win over Birmingham, where Swiss defender Timm Klose returned to the side following a pre-season leg muscle problem.Centre-back Grant Hanley made a late substitute appearance following his move from Newcastle, while Republic of Ireland midfielder Wes Hoolahan, who had been carrying a groin problem, could come into contention.Midfielder Alex Pritchard is recovering from ankle surgery, while Matt Jarvis (ankle), Jamal Lewis (knee) and Louis Thompson (Achilles) also continue their rehabilitation.Luke Murphy will return for Burton after he was forced to sit out Saturday's crushing defeat at Elland Road.The midfielder is on loan from Leeds and was ineligible against his parent club and he could go straight back into the starting line-up, with changes possible following the 5-0 drubbing in Yorkshire.The likes of Lloyd Dyer, Tom Flanagan, Tom Naylor, Luke Varney and Marvin Sordell are also options for Burton boss Nigel Clough.Hope Akpan is available again after suspension but the midfielder is now nursing an injury and he will be assessed.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.