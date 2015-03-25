 
Norwich V Bristol City at Carrow Road : Match Preview

21 September 2017 01:01
Norwich set to be without Nelson Oliveira again for Robins visit

Norwich are expected to again be without forward Nelson Oliveira, who is recovering from a groin problem, for the visit of Bristol City.

Mario Vrancic scored twice in the midweek 3-1 Carabao Cup win at Brentford, so could retain his place in midfield.

Defender Grant Hanley is available again having been cup-tied, while Marley Watkins is pressing for a start in attack.

Captain Russell Martin has been rested after featuring for the under-23s, while midfielder Alex Pritchard is stepping up his recovery from ankle surgery. Matt Jarvis (ankle), Jamal Lewis (knee) and Louis Thompson (Achilles) also continue their rehabilitation.

Bristol City could shuffle their pack again after making nine changes for Tuesday's Carabao Cup victory over Premier League Stoke.

On-loan duo Cauley Woodrow and Jonathan Leko are expected to come back into contention having been ineligible for the cup tie.

Defender Eros Pisano is stepping up his recovery from a knee problem, but the trip to Carrow Road could come too soon for a return.

Former Canaries midfielder Gary O'Neil (knee) remains sidelined.

Source: PAR

