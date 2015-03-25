Norwich V Birmingham at Carrow Road : Match Preview

Grant Hanley in line for Norwich debut against BirminghamNorwich could hand a debut to defender Grant Hanley for the Sky Bet Championship clash against Birmingham at Carrow Road.The Scotland centre-half joined the Canaries from Newcastle ahead of the transfer deadline and may come into contention as under-pressure head coach Daniel Farke looks to avoid a third straight league defeat, while Swiss defender Timm Klose should be fit again following a pre-season leg muscle problem.Portugal forward Nelson Oliveira was one of several Norwich players in action over the international break, scoring in the 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over the Faroe Islands, so will be assessed along with Republic of Ireland midfielder Wes Hoolahan, who had been carrying a groin problem.Striker Cameron Jerome missed the 4-0 defeat at Milwall with a groin injury. Midfielder Alex Pritchard is recovering from ankle surgery, while Jamal Lewis (knee) and Louis Thompson (Achilles) also continue their rehabilitation.Birmingham manager Harry Redknapp has confirmed that striker Che Adams will return to the first-team squad after recovering from a hamstring injury.Adams, who signed a new five-year deal with the club on Thursday, has not featured since being substituted after an hour of the win over Bristol City on August 12.It is not all good news on the injury front however, with Isaac Vassell and Carl Jenkinson ruled out of the clash with the struggling Canaries.Vassell is sidelined with a hamstring injury while Jenkinson has undergone an operation on his shoulder.

Source: PAR

