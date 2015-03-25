Norwich 1-2 Derby - 28-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Substitute Winnall wins it for DerbySam Winnall came off the bench to earn Derby a hard-earned 2-1 win at Carrow Road - and end Norwich's impressive unbeaten league run.The former Barnsley striker had been on the pitch for just six minutes when he pounced on a rebound to settle an entertaining Sky Bet Championship game in the 83rd minute.The Rams had gone ahead on the stroke of half-time through David Nugent, only for defender Timm Klose to level in the 71st minute.Norwich - undefeated in seven league games - started brightly and would have taken the lead after just three minutes had defender Christoph Zimmermann made a better connection when the ball dropped nicely at his feet from a corner.Fellow German Marco Stiepermann went even closer on 17 minutes, hitting the underside of the crossbar after he latched onto a fortunate deflection. The crowd were claiming a goal but after making using of his technology referee Peter Bankes waved played on.The official was again the centre of attention late in the half when Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson appeared to bring winger Josh Murphy down following an unsuccessful attempt to usher the ball out of play.Bankes again decided there was no need to stop play - to the anger of Norwich players and fans - and his decision was brought into sharp focus at the end of the first half when the Rams got their noses in front.A ball from deep from Richard Keogh was missed by Zimmermann, leaving Nugent with a run on goal. The 32-year-old produced an excellent finish, curling the ball past Angus Gunn.Tom Huddlestone almost stretched the visitors' advantage in spectacular fashion seven minutes into the second period, with a brilliant reflex save from Gunn required to keep out his acrobatic volley from all of 30 yards.But the Canaries were also posing a threat in an exciting, end-to-end game and Carson needed to get his body in the way when Stiepermann got on the end of a deep Murphy cross, with the defender optimistically claiming his effort had gone in.The hosts who were building up a head of steam and they deservedly got back on level terms when Stiepermann crossed to the back post, where Klose outjumped his marker to head home.Although Bradley Johnson had a close-range effort rightly ruled out for offside and Keogh had a snapshot blocked, the hosts also posed a threat, with Tom Trybull missing his kick with a clear sight on goal.But the Rams won the contest late on. Gunn made another fine stop to keep out a Johnson short after, neat passing had cut Norwich open - but Winnall was on hand to bundle the loose ball home.Cameron Jerome fired just over for Norwich in added on time - but Derby held on,

Source: PA

