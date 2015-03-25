Norwich 1-2 Brentford - 22-Dec-2017 : Match Report

Vibe double has Bees buzzing at an unhappy Carrow RoadTwo goals in five-first half minutes from striker Lasse Vibe gave Brentford a deserved 2-1 win over misfiring Norwich side at Carrow Road.There were chants of 'sack the board' and 'Delia out' as the home fans voiced their anger at club owner Delia Smith on a disappointing night for Daniel Farke's team.The Bees went in front in the 36th minute when Romaine Sawyers picked out Vibe - and a carbon copy goal just before half-time effectively settled the game.Norwich, who have won just one home match since September, improved after the break and got one back in added time through Nelson Oliveira, but they were still jeered off at the end.Brentford were quickly into their stride and were desperately unlucky not to go ahead after just two minutes.It looked a goal all the way when Ollie Watkins let fly from an angle on the left but his curling shot thumped against the inside of the far post, with Vibe guiding the rebound wide.The Bees continued to dominate and it took a good reflex save from Angus Gunn to keep the scores level as Watkins' header from just outside the six-yard box took a deflection off the back of home captain Ivo Pinto.Norwich were struggling to get a foothold in the game although they twice went close in a frantic couple of minutes either side of the half hoiur mark.First Timm Klose's scuffed shot caused mayhem in front of goalkeeper David Bentley, with Marley Watkins and Mario Vrancic both unable to get a decisive touch, then Vrancic's cross to the back post was met by a firm header from Klose that grazed the outside of the upright.Those were rare moments of concern for Brentford however, and they deservedly got their noses in front when the impressive Romaine Sawyers picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box and threaded a perfectly-weighted ball through for Vibe to coolly slide home.It was a well worked goal helped by poor defending and more was to follow five minutes later as the visitors made it 2-0.Again Sawyers was the architect as he took advantage of the time and space afforded to him to pick out the run of Vibe on the left hand side of the box - and again the Danish striker picked his spot in the corner to beat an exposed Gunn.Norwich started the second period on the front foot, with Alex Pritchard firing a shot across goal and Nelson Oliveira testing Bentley with a glancing header before Vrancic was just over with a speculative effort from distance.But the Canaries were far from convincing, with Brentford sitting back and comfortably dealing with the intermittent pressure.City should have reduced the arrears with 13 minutes when Klose put Vrancic in but the Bosnian could only clip the crossbar when perfectly placed.Oliveira later headed straight at Bentley after getting on the end of an audacious 'rabona' cross from Pritchard, before Gunn did well to palm away a low drive from substitute Sergi Canos.Norwich finally got one back late on a minute into stoppage time when Oliveira emphatically swept home a cross from the right n emphatic fashion - but it was too little, too late.

Source: PA

