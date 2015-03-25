Norwich 1-1 Hull - 14-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Nelson Oliveira strikes late to earn Norwich draw at home to HullNorwich stretched their unbeaten Sky Bet Championship run to seven matches as an injury-time goal from substitute Nelson Oliveira earned them a 1-1 draw against 10-man Hull at Carrow Road.The Portuguese striker headed home from the final play of the match to thwart the battling visitors, who had been forced to play the final 40 minutes a man down following the dismissal of key midfielder David Meyler.The Tigers had gone in front after 29 minutes through a fine finish from Nouha Dicko and defended their advantage in tigerish fashion, but the home side fully deserved their late leveller which made it three successive home draws to go with three successive away wins.Norwich went into the game with an unbeaten six match league run behind them and started brightly, creating two excellent chances in the opening 16 minutes.James Maddison clipped the outside of the post with a snap shot from just outside the box while it needed an excellent stop from Allan McGregor to foil Yanic Wildschut after he had been put clean through by Mario Vrancic.The Scottish keeper frustrated Wildschut with another good stop after the big Dutchman had cut it from the left but it was Hull who took the lead with 29 minutes gone.Michael Hector set up the move with a strong challenge on Maddison before finding Markus Henriksen who slid in a delightful through ball for Dicko to run onto and convert.It was rough justice on Norwich, who had dominated the game up until then, but they came out strongly again after the break and another McGregor save denied James Husband before the visitors were reduced to 10 men after 56 minutes.Meyler had already been booked for a first half foul on Maddison and when he unwisely blocked Wildschut in full flight as the Norwich man was trying to launch a quick break there was only one outcome, with a second yellow card being brandished by Keith Stroud.Not surprisingly it was all Norwich after that and Timm Klose and Maddison both fired wide when well placed. It seemed as though Hull had weathered the storm but Norwichn kept going and finally got their reward in the fifth and final minute of injury time.A long throw was hurled into the box as Stroud had a look at his whistle and Oliveira leapt highest to guide a close range header into the back of the net.Norwich boss Daniel Farke ran onto the pitch to celebrate - and there was barely time to restart the game.

Source: PA

