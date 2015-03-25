 
  1. Football
  2. Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland suffer defeat to Switzerland in World Cup play-off

09 November 2017 09:53

Northern Ireland experienced their own Thierry Henry moment in a World Cup play-off as Switzerland gained the upper hand in Belfast with a controversially-awarded penalty.

Eight years after Henry handled in the build-up to the goal which sent France through against the Republic of Ireland, referee Ovidiu Hategan awarded a penalty in Belfast when he ruled Xherdan Shaqiri’s volley struck Corry Evans’ arm, which was tucked into his side, as he turned his body from close range.

Ricardo Rodriguez converted the spot-kick in the 58th minute to give the visitors an away goal, and a 1-0 lead ahead of Sunday’s return leg in Basel, where Michael O’Neill’s men have it all to do.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as