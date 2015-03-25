Northern Ireland suffer defeat to Switzerland in World Cup play-off

Northern Ireland experienced their own Thierry Henry moment in a World Cup play-off as Switzerland gained the upper hand in Belfast with a controversially-awarded penalty.

Eight years after Henry handled in the build-up to the goal which sent France through against the Republic of Ireland, referee Ovidiu Hategan awarded a penalty in Belfast when he ruled Xherdan Shaqiri’s volley struck Corry Evans’ arm, which was tucked into his side, as he turned his body from close range.

Ricardo Rodriguez converted the spot-kick in the 58th minute to give the visitors an away goal, and a 1-0 lead ahead of Sunday’s return leg in Basel, where Michael O’Neill’s men have it all to do.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

