Northern Ireland football team manager Michael O'Neill has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

He was stopped by police on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Sunday, the Scottish Sun said.

A statement from the Irish Football Association (IFA) said it was "aware of an alleged drink-driving incident involving Michael O'Neill.

"As it is a police matter, the Association will be making no further comment."

Source: PA

