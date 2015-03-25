 
Northampton V Wigan at Sixfields Stadium : Match Preview

Daniel Powell in contention to start for Northampton when Wigan visit

Daniel Powell could be pushing for a place in the Northampton team for the visit of League One leaders Wigan.

The midfielder came off the bench during Saturday's 3-1 defeat by Portsmouth on his return from seven weeks out with a hamstring problem.

Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink made changes for that match after the disappointment of the 3-0 defeat by Doncaster but they did not have the desired effect.

Sam Foley, Shaun McWilliams and Marc Richards were the men dropped and they will hope to come back into contention while Regan Poole will continue in defence if Aaron Pierre (groin) is still out.

Reece James will come back into the Wigan side.

Latics boss Paul Cook confirmed after the 0-0 draw with Charlton that the ex-Manchester United trainee would feature having been rested against the Addicks.

Callum Elder replaced James at left-back in the only change to Cook's starting line-up on Friday but the likes of Gary Roberts, Ivan Toney and Max Power are waiting in the wings if Wigan's manager alters things after two stalemates.

The League One leaders are without Craig Morgan (hip), Jamie Jones (shoulder) and Shaun MacDonald (broken leg).

