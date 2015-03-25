 
Northampton V Walsall at Sixfields Stadium : Match Preview

14 December 2017 03:50
Northampton v Walsall

Northampton goalkeeper Matt Ingram could recover in time for the home clash with Walsall.

Ingram suffered a shoulder injury against Bury two weeks ago, but Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has reported that the QPR loanee is on the mend.

John-Joe O'Toole is expected to feature after overcoming an ankle injury, although Sam Hoskins is set to be absent with a similar problem

Midfielder Daniel Powell (hamstring) is closing in on full fitness, but teenage winger Shaun McWilliams (groin) and defender Aaron Phillips (thigh) are definitely out.

Walsall will welcome back midfielder Joe Edwards against the struggling Cobblers.

Edwards has trained all week following a hamstring problem and is back in contention as Jon Whitney's side look to make it four wins in a row in Sky Bet League One.

Neither Tyler Roberts nor Liam Roberts, who are also battling back from hamstring issues, will be risked, though.

The former is back doing gym work, while Whitney said the latter could return for the trip to Rochdale the following weekend or the Boxing Day clash with Bristol Rovers.

Source: PAR

