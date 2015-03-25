 
Northampton V Southend at Sixfields Stadium : Match Preview

04 January 2018 02:38
Hildeberto Pereira set to make Cobblers debut

Winger Hildeberto Pereira could make his Northampton debut on Saturday after he signed on loan from Legia Warsaw this week.

As long as the Cobblers receive international clearance the 21-year-old, who was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, he will be in the squad to face Southend.

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has doubts over John-Joe O'Toole, with the midfielder playing with a bruised ankle which has caused him issues.

Daniel Powell (hamstring), Aaron Pierre (groin), Aaron Phillips (thigh), Alex Revell (groin), Sam Hoskins (ankle) and Leon Barnett (Achilles) are all nursing problems.

Southend will be without midfielder Josh Wright for a month after he sustained a hamstring injury.

Wright limped off in the defeat to Shrewsbury last month and a scan has revealed he suffered a grade two tear.

Captain Anton Ferdinand (knee) will also be absent on Saturday, but he could be back in action within the next fortnight.

Meanwhile, Michael Timlin and John White are both rated as 50-50 for Southend's trip to the Sixfields Stadium.

Source: PAR

