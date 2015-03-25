Northampton V Scunthorpe at Sixfields Stadium : Match Preview

Triple boost for Northampton ahead of Scunthorpe testNorthampton will have a trio back for their second clash with Scunthorpe this week.Matt Ingram (ineligible), Regan Poole (international duty) and Matt Grimes (suspension) will return after they missed Tuesday's 1-0 FA Cup replay defeat at Glanford Park.David Buchanan and Brendan Moloney were rested but John-Joe O'Toole (groin) returned from injury.Leon Barnett is available after two months out with an Achilles problem but is unlikely to start as he regains fitness and Sam Hoskins is out for the Cobblers as he continues to recover from a long-term knee injury.Scunthorpe have two players who missed the cup game back available in Neal Bishop and Andrew Crofts.Bishop served a one-match ban on Tuesday after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season in the previous outing, the 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers three days earlier, and fellow midfielder Crofts has been unavailable as he has been on international duty with Wales.Clayton Lewis has been away with New Zealand and having played in a game in Peru in the early hours of Thursday morning, is not expected to be involved on Saturday.It is unlikely Josh Morris (hamstring) will make his return to action at the weekend, and Sam Mantom (groin), Luke Williams (hamstring) and Jonathon Margetts (knee) remain sidelined.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.