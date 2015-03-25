Northampton V Portsmouth at Sixfields Stadium : Match Preview

O'Toole set for further spell out for NorthamptonNorthampton midfielder John-Joe O'Toole needs surgery on a groin injury in a blow to new boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.The 28-year-old has not played since a pre-season run out in July and faces a couple more weeks on the sidelines, meaning he will sit out Tuesday's visit of Portsmouth.Aaron Phillips (thigh), Sam Foley (knee) and Sam Hoskins (knee) are all out having missed Saturday's 1-0 win over Doncaster.It gave Hasselbaink the perfect start to his reign at Sixfields and handed the Cobblers their first win of the season - and first since March.Ollie Hawkins will be absent for Portsmouth following his clash of heads with AFC Wimbledon's Callum Kennedy on Saturday.Hawkins, who also suffered a head injury on his Pompey debut against Rotherham in the previous game, required six stitches in a wound and may not even be ready to return when Fleetwood visit Fratton Park at the weekend.His absence could open the door for Conor Chaplin following his goal-scoring appearance from the bench against the Dons.Meanwhile, defender Jack Whatmough could be out of action for up to six months after undergoing knee surgery.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.