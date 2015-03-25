 
Northampton V Peterborough at Sixfields Stadium : Match Preview

24 August 2017 04:24
John-Joe O'Toole to miss Northampton's clash with Peterborough

Northampton will again be without John-Joe O'Toole when they face high-flying Peterborough.

The Cobblers are struggling in the bottom two while their opponents are at the other end of the division.

O'Toole has been struggling with a groin injury which will keep him out of the Posh game.

Northampton will also be without Matt Taylor, who left the club on Tuesday in search of more regular first team football with Swindon.

Defender Steven Taylor will be fit for Peterborough who are seeking a fourth win in as many games.

Taylor has recovered from a rib injury, while midfielder Callum Chettle is nearing a return from a hamstring problem.

Ricky Miller's six-match suspension for biting during his time at former club Dover continues.

But Jermaine Anderson is back in training and nearing a first-team return following a lengthy absence due to a knee injury.

Source: PAR

