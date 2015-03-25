 
  1. Football
  2. Northampton Town

Northampton V Doncaster at Sixfields Stadium : Match Preview

07 September 2017 06:46
Hasselbaink to take charge of Northampton for first time against Doncaster

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink takes charge of Northampton for the first time when they host Doncaster.

The former Chelsea, Leeds and Holland striker was named new Cobblers manager on Monday after Justin Edinburgh was sacked following their poor start to the season.

Hasselbaink could hand a debut to goalkeeper Matt Ingram following his loan switch from QPR.

Midfielder John-Joe O'Toole has yet to play this season due to a groin injury.

Doncaster boss Darren Ferguson will assess recent signings Jordan Houghton and Harry Toffolo.

Midfielder Houghton, on loan from Chelsea, played the final 30 minutes in last week's home draw against Peterborough as he recovers from a knee injury.

Defender Toffolo, on loan from Norwich, was an unused substitute but has benefited from a full week's training and is in contention to start, while striker Andy Williams is pushing for his first league start of the season.

Summer signing Danny Andrew is out for the season, while Alex Kiwomya, Mathieu Baudry, Luke McCullough and Ross Etheridge remain sidelined.

Source: PAR

