Northampton V Bury at Sixfields Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Northampton wait on Aaron Pierre as Bury arrive with new boss Chris LuckettiNorthampton have a doubt over defender Aaron Pierre ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet League One clash with bottom club Bury.Centre-back Pierre was taken off during the second half of Tuesday's 2-0 defeat at Plymouth due to a leg injury.Midfielder John-Joe O'Toole (ankle), who missed the game against Argyle, will be assessed along with forward Sam Hoskins (hamstring).Winger Daniel Powell (hamstring) could be in contention to return after missing three games but defender Aaron Phillips (thigh) and striker Alex Revell (groin) are definitely out.Chris Lucketti will take charge of Bury for the first time after the club's former captain was appointed as the new manager.The Shakers beat leaders Shrewsbury on Tuesday night, so Lucketti may not be tempted to make too many early changes.Midfielder Neil Danns remains doubtful with a calf injury.Forward Jermaine Beckford has been sidelined by a thigh problem, while defender Craig Jones (groin), midfielder Stephen Dawson and goalkeeper Joe Murphy (both knee) continue their rehabilitation.

