Northampton V Bury at Sixfields Stadium : Match Preview

Northampton have a doubt over defender Aaron Pierre ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet League One clash with bottom club Bury.
Centre-back Pierre was taken off during the second half of Tuesday's 2-0 defeat at Plymouth due to a leg injury.
Midfielder John-Joe O'Toole (ankle), who missed the game against Argyle, will be assessed along with forward Sam Hoskins (hamstring).
Winger Daniel Powell (hamstring) could be in contention to return after missing three games but defender Aaron Phillips (thigh) and striker Alex Revell (groin) are definitely out.
Chris Lucketti will take charge of Bury for the first time after the club's former captain was appointed as the new manager.
The Shakers beat leaders Shrewsbury on Tuesday night, so Lucketti may not be tempted to make too many early changes.
Midfielder Neil Danns remains doubtful with a calf injury.
Forward Jermaine Beckford has been sidelined by a thigh problem, while defender Craig Jones (groin), midfielder Stephen Dawson and goalkeeper Joe Murphy (both knee) continue their rehabilitation.
