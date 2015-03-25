 
Northampton V Bristol Rovers at Sixfields Stadium : Match Preview

05 October 2017 04:09
Northampton midfielder Matt Crooks out for up to six weeks with knee injury

Northampton's top scorer Matt Crooks is out for up to six weeks after suffering a knee injury.

The Cobblers are hoping the three-goal midfielder will avoid an operation but it is likely he will be missing until at least the end of next month.

Centre-back Leon Barnett is also sidelined for around a month with an Achilles problem while loan striker Chris Long is still battling a hamstring issue.

Brendan Moloney (fatigue), Shaun McWilliams (foot) and Sam Hoskins (ankle) are available but John-Joe O'Toole (groin) and Aaron Phillips (thigh) are out.

Bristol Rovers will be without central defenders Tom Lockyer and Ryan Sweeney for the trip to Sixfields.

Lockyer has been included in Chris Coleman's senior Wales squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland.

Sweeney, on loan from Stoke, is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s for their European Championship qualifiers.

Boss Darrell Clarke has no new injury concerns, while defender James Clarke is still working his way back from a long-term calf injury.

