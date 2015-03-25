Northampton V Bradford at Sixfields Stadium : Match Preview

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Northampton welcome back Matt Crooks from suspension for visit of BradfordNorthampton midfielder Matt Crooks will return against Bradford after missing Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Wigan through suspension.Midfielder Shaun McWilliams may return after suffering a foot injury against Portsmouth earlier this month.John-Joe O'Toole is out until October at the earliest after a groin operation, while Sam Foley (knee) remains sidelined.Sam Hoskins has not played since damaging cruciate ligaments in January but is nearing a first-team return.Bradford midfielder Timothee Dieng remains sidelined due to a calf injury, but otherwise manager Stuart McCall has a full-strength squad to choose from.Bantams pair Romain Vincelot and Tony McMahon both carried knocks into last week's win against Rotherham, but are expected to be fit.Versatile French midfielder Vincelot has scored in the club's previous three matches to help lift them to fourth in the table.Defender Adam Thompson plus forwards Patrick Omari and Shay McCartan are among those pushing for recalls to the starting line-up.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker