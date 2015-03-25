Northampton V Bradford at Sixfields Stadium : Match Preview

Northampton midfielder Matt Crooks will return against Bradford after missing Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Wigan through suspension.
Midfielder Shaun McWilliams may return after suffering a foot injury against Portsmouth earlier this month.
John-Joe O'Toole is out until October at the earliest after a groin operation, while Sam Foley (knee) remains sidelined.
Sam Hoskins has not played since damaging cruciate ligaments in January but is nearing a first-team return.
Bradford midfielder Timothee Dieng remains sidelined due to a calf injury, but otherwise manager Stuart McCall has a full-strength squad to choose from.
Bantams pair Romain Vincelot and Tony McMahon both carried knocks into last week's win against Rotherham, but are expected to be fit.
Versatile French midfielder Vincelot has scored in the club's previous three matches to help lift them to fourth in the table.
Defender Adam Thompson plus forwards Patrick Omari and Shay McCartan are among those pushing for recalls to the starting line-up.
