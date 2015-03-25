 
Northampton V Blackpool at Sixfields Stadium : Match Preview

26 October 2017 06:50
Brendan Moloney back in Northampton frame

Brendan Moloney could return to the Northampton side for Saturday's clash with Blackpool.

The defender missed last weekend's victory over Gillingham with a knee problem but boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is hopeful he will be available.

Lewis McGugan has also recovered from a toe injury while Matt Crooks (knee), Leon Barnett (Achilles) and Aaron Phillips (thigh) are all making good progress.

Alex Revell is available again after completing a three-game suspension following his red card against Bristol Rovers.

Blackpool striker Kyle Vassell is set to miss out having limped off with a hamstring problem in the first half of Saturday's 3-1 loss to Wigan.

Clark Robinson will not be involved for a second successive game due to his foot injury.

But Jimmy Ryan, sidelined since pulling up with an injury during the warm-up ahead of the win over Bury last week, could return.

Jim McAlister is still not ready for a return to action as he continues to recover from a broken leg, and Mark Cullen (hamstring) also remains unavailable.

Source: PAR

