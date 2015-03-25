Northampton V Blackpool at Sixfields Stadium : Match Preview

Brendan Moloney back in Northampton frameBrendan Moloney could return to the Northampton side for Saturday's clash with Blackpool.The defender missed last weekend's victory over Gillingham with a knee problem but boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is hopeful he will be available.Lewis McGugan has also recovered from a toe injury while Matt Crooks (knee), Leon Barnett (Achilles) and Aaron Phillips (thigh) are all making good progress.Alex Revell is available again after completing a three-game suspension following his red card against Bristol Rovers.Blackpool striker Kyle Vassell is set to miss out having limped off with a hamstring problem in the first half of Saturday's 3-1 loss to Wigan.Clark Robinson will not be involved for a second successive game due to his foot injury.But Jimmy Ryan, sidelined since pulling up with an injury during the warm-up ahead of the win over Bury last week, could return.Jim McAlister is still not ready for a return to action as he continues to recover from a broken leg, and Mark Cullen (hamstring) also remains unavailable.

Source: PAR

