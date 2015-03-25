Northampton V AFC Wimbledon at Sixfields Stadium : Match Preview

Alex Revell is banned for Northampton after being sent off in their 6-0 home defeat to Bristol Rovers last week.
John-Joe O'Toole has returned to full training after a groin injury but the midfielder will not feature against AFC Wimbledon at Sixfields on Saturday as he regains match fitness.
Brendan Moloney is likely to be out with the club waiting on results of a scan on an unspecified injury.
Chris Long, Shaun McWilliams and Sam Hoskins are all available after injury.
Jimmy Abdou has been passed fit for AFC Wimbledon following his return from international duty with Comoros.
His availability comes as fellow midfielder Dean Parrett is ruled out for up to 12 weeks because of a groin injury that requires surgery.
Parrett joins Jonathan Meades (knee) as a long-term absentee.
Manager Neal Ardley is also without striker Kwesi Appiah due to a hamstring problem.
