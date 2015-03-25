 
Northampton 0-6 Bristol Rovers - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

07 October 2017 05:12
Bristol Rovers put six past struggling Northampton

Northampton's stuttering season reached a desperate new low on Saturday when they were hammered 6-0 at home in a remarkable game against Bristol Rovers.

Billy Bodin scored against his former club to give Rovers a deserved lead at half-time before the visitors ran riot in the second-half.

Ellis Harrison's double, Rory Gaffney's close-range finish and late goals from Liam Sercombe and Dominic Telford wrapped up only a second away league win of the season for Rovers, who climb to 12th as a result.

Northampton, who also had Alex Revell sent off on a disastrous afternoon, have now gone five successive league games without scoring and remain in the bottom four.

Matt Ingram was by far the busier of the two goalkeepers in a first-half that Rovers dominated as he made three saves before Bodin latched onto Gaffney's lay-off and fired into the bottom corner.

Tom Nichols missed the chance to add a second when Ingram saved his spot-kick but that mattered not given what unfolded in a remarkable second half.

Harrison headed in Sercombe's fine cross on 56 minutes before sweeping home a second four minutes later.

Revell then saw red when clashing with Tom Broadbent and Rovers were in no mood to relent, Gaffney powering in a fourth after Chris Lines' shot hit the post before Nichols' cross was finished off first-time by Sercombe.

Marc Bola teed up Telford for a sixth four minutes from time and that was the end of the scoring, much to the home side's relief.

Source: PA

