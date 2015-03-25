 
  1. Football
  2. Northampton Town

Northampton 0-3 Scunthorpe - 18-Nov-2017 : Match Report

18 November 2017 05:31
Duane Holmes bags second-half brace as Scunthorpe see off Northampton

Scunthorpe extended their winning run to four league games after Duane Holmes' second-half brace eased them to a 3-0 victory over Northampton.

The game had been even up until half-time but United went through the gears in the second-half and scored three times, all created by the outstanding Hakeeb Adelakun, to send Northampton back into the relegation zone.

The Cobblers had weathered a strong start from the visitors to shade much of the first half with Matt Crooks and John-Joe O'Toole off target with headers.

A brilliant goal-line clearance by David Buchanan thwarted Holmes late in the opening period before Scunthorpe took control.

They flew out of the blocks in the second half and broke the deadlock after 56 minutes when Adelakun drilled in a low cross and Cameron Burgess stabbed home.

Their lead was doubled three minutes later and Adelakun again was the provider, sending through Holmes with a long ball and the quick striker coolly lobbed Matt Ingram.

Holmes repeated the trick to put the result beyond doubt after 74 minutes, this time rounding Ingram and rolling the ball into an empty net.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as