Northampton 0-3 Scunthorpe - 18-Nov-2017 : Match Report

Duane Holmes bags second-half brace as Scunthorpe see off NorthamptonScunthorpe extended their winning run to four league games after Duane Holmes' second-half brace eased them to a 3-0 victory over Northampton.The game had been even up until half-time but United went through the gears in the second-half and scored three times, all created by the outstanding Hakeeb Adelakun, to send Northampton back into the relegation zone.The Cobblers had weathered a strong start from the visitors to shade much of the first half with Matt Crooks and John-Joe O'Toole off target with headers.A brilliant goal-line clearance by David Buchanan thwarted Holmes late in the opening period before Scunthorpe took control.They flew out of the blocks in the second half and broke the deadlock after 56 minutes when Adelakun drilled in a low cross and Cameron Burgess stabbed home.Their lead was doubled three minutes later and Adelakun again was the provider, sending through Holmes with a long ball and the quick striker coolly lobbed Matt Ingram.Holmes repeated the trick to put the result beyond doubt after 74 minutes, this time rounding Ingram and rolling the ball into an empty net.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.