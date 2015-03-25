Northampton 0-0 Bury - 25-Nov-2017 : Match Report

Lucketti's first game as Bury boss ends in scrappy stalemate at NorthamptonChris Lucketti's first game as Bury manager ended in a scrappy goalless draw with Northampton at Sixfields.The former Scunthorpe assistant was taking charge of his first game after replacing Lee Clark this week and the hard-earned point was enough to lift his side away from the bottom of Sky Bet League One, though they remain in the relegation zone alongside Northampton.The Cobblers edged a less-than-thrilling first-half but could only carve out half chances as Marc Richards was denied by goalkeeper Leon Fasan and Matt Crooks shot over from an acute angle, while Leon Barnett headed wide on the brink of half-time.Fasan thwarted Richards again early in the second period, with Matt Grimes' follow-up shot blocked on the line.The Shakers showed little attacking intent throughout but their best two chances fell to Rohan Ince in a matter of minutes and both times he was denied by Matt Ingram on each occasion.Ingram also clawed Michael Smith's header off the line late on as the spoils were shared.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.