Nolito keen to leave Man City to boost bid for place in Spain's World Cup squad

07 June 2017 02:24

Manchester City forward Nolito is looking for a way out this summer after failing to settle in England.

The 30-year-old arrived from Celta Vigo last summer for Â£13.8million but made the last of his nine Premier League starts on Boxing Day as he quickly fell out of favour with manager Pep Guardiola.

Nolito has struggled to adjust to his new surroundings and even admits the Manchester weather has had a detrimental effect on his family.

"I am under the contract, so the club will decide, but I want to leave," he told Spanish radio station El Transistor.

"I haven't played in six months. I will do everything possible to make Spain's World Cup squad.

"I have learnt very, very little English - it's very hard. Just 'tomorrow', 'good morning', 'good afternoon' and a little more.

"My daughter's face has changed colour - it looks like she's been living in a cave."

Nolito was pictured with Sevilla's sporting director Oscar Arias in Seville this week, although the player insisted it was just a chance meeting.

"I was just casually shopping for clothes for my wife in Seville," he said.

"I went to get a coffee and bumped into Sevilla's director of football casually."

Fellow LaLiga side Atletico Madrid have also been linked with a loan move for the player.

