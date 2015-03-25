Noel Gallagher revels in Manchester City derby win during punditry role

Noel Gallagher could not hide his delight as boyhood club Manchester City defeated local rivals Manchester United in a tense 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

The former Oasis guitarist was a pundit on Sky Sports’ coverage of the Manchester derby and watched Pep Guardiola’s side move 11 points clear of second-placed United thanks to goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi.

He was sat alongside Graeme Souness and former United right-back Gary Neville, whom he goaded throughout.

It’s a first! Noel joins the @SkySportsPL's Super Sunday team to commentate on today’s Manchester Derby live from Old Trafford. Tune in to Sky Sports from 4pm!https://t.co/0fUmAwslye — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) December 10, 2017

Gallagher quipped: “It’s great sitting here next to a football legend… and Gary Neville,” as the coverage started. And the exchanges continued after City’s 14th successive Premier League victory.

“I was actually thinking ‘I hope he’s in the gantry’ but now it’s perfect that he’s just sat there,” he said.

“But respect to him and the United fans in the Stretford End that clapped Guardiola off. They didn’t clap the team off, they clapped Guardiola off.

“They know, they know they have seen something special today. I thought we were brilliant.”

Gallagher lavished praise on goalkeeper Ederson, who made a wonderful double save with six minutes remaining to ensure victory for the visitors.

“He’s been one of the players of the season for me. There’s just no dramas with him. He brought the ball down in his own area and he’s like too cool.

“This sort of thing (the double save) wins you games. Peter Schmeichel used to do it all the time.”

Gallagher also spoke about Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, who said City players go to ground too easily in the build-up to the match.

Mourinho believed the turning point in the match was when referee Michael Oliver booked Ander Herrera for simulation, when the Portuguese manager thought he should have awarded a penalty – but Gallagher disagreed.

He said: “This is what people don’t like about him. The hypocrisy of that man is staggering.”

Source: By Press Association Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.