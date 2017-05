The Daily Mail has regurgitated rumours that Gael Clichy is on his way from Manchester City to Liverpool on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old Frenchman's contract at the Etihad expires this summer and the paper claims Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign him for the Reds, with other nationals following suit.

But the Echo insists there is no truth to these reports and that, despite it being common knowledge that Jurgen Klopp is wanting to sign a new left-back, Clichy isn't a target.

Source: DSG

