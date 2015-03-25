 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

No sanctions this season for booing Champions League anthem

08 August 2017 10:54

Manchester City fans will be able to boo the Champions League without rebuke after UEFA changed its competition rules.

City fans have regularly booed the competition anthem over the years, with European football's governing body going as far as to open disciplinary action over it in October 2015.

The booing was reported by the match delegate after City's Champions League win against Sevilla, but UEFA decided not to take any action against the club.

There will be no such problems going forwards for any club as the disciplinary regulations have been changed.

Two years ago "the disruption of national or competition anthems" was listed under article 16 of its disciplinary regulations.

From June 1, 2016 it changed to "causing a disturbance during national anthems" and in the new 2017 disciplinary regulations there is no reference to competition anthems.

Among the UEFA-related issues that have angered City fans over the years was CSKA Moscow fans being in attendance at a match that was supposed to be played behind closed doors due to racism offences.

Financial fair play sanctions have also irked supporters, but there is understood to be a confidence within the club that they will not fall foul of regulations this summer despite their large outlay.

UEFA will not look at this summer's spending for a year, with Pep Guardiola still looking to add to the likes of Kyle Walker, Danilo, Benjamin Mendy, Ederson and Bernardo Silva.

Source: PA

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his