No Reds return for Philippe Coutinho against Manchester City

Philippe Coutinho will not be in the Liverpool team for Saturday's Premier League match against Manchester City.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said the Brazil international - who was linked with a move to Barcelona following the departure of his compatriot Neymar to Paris St Germain - was in "a good mood" after returning to Merseyside following international duty.

However, the German said the playmaker would not feature against City.

Klopp said: "We have got all the numbers (on Coutinho) from the Brazilian FA - the training, the intensity of the training, stuff like that, and it was all okay. And he played twice - I think about 15 or 20 minutes.

"He could have played 15, 20 minutes again in the City game, maybe longer, but I think really it makes sense (to leave him out).

"He agreed completely, so it was not as if he said 'no, I don't need training, I want to play'. It was a good conversation."

Source: PA

