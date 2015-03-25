'No need to worry' about Ronaldo future, says Real chief Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insists he remains relaxed about Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid future.

Reigning Ballon d'Or and Best FIFA Men's Player award winner Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Manchester United having been "outraged" by what he feels is unfair treatment by Spanish tax authorities, making him determined to leave the country.

The 32-year-old only signed a new deal with Real in November and is under contract until 2021, although his unhappiness has caused an issue for Perez as he begins his new term as the head of the European and Spanish champions.

However, Perez told esRadio that talks would be held with the Portugal forward once he returns from international duty.

"He has a contract with Real Madrid and, when he stops playing at the Confederations Cup, we will talk. He is an honest person and complies with all his obligations," Perez said on El Primer Palo.

"I have spoken with (Ronaldo's agent) Jorge Mendes and there is no need to worry about anything else. With Cristiano, you have to wait, he's angry, he is hurt."

Commenting on Ronaldo's tax affairs, Perez added: " We all have to fulfil our fiscal obligations. Madrid is not responsible for the players' declarations, but there has never been a concealment. Cristiano does not have to deny anything he has not said."

Perez also admitted that head coach Zinedine Zidane is keen to bring Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe to the Bernabeu, but hinted that the 18-year-old may have to wait a little longer to join the Champions League and LaLiga winners.

"He is a very good player, it reminds me of last year of when they said that we would sign Pogba," Perez said of Mbappe.

"The summer is very long, Zidane has had a close relationship with him for several years.

"But very few players play at Real Madrid at the age of 18. He should have patience, the coach has it in his mind. It's not worth saying if we are going to bring in players who could be on the bench."

Source: PA

