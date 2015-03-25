No England recall for Aluko under new boss Mo Marley

Interim head coach Mo Marley has shown confidence in the England Women players who featured in Mark Sampson's final match after naming her squad to face France next week.

Former boss Sampson's sacking was announced the day after England's 6-0 World Cup qualifying win against Russia, for matters relating to his behaviour in a previous job at Bristol Academy.

Marley has chosen her first Lionesses squad on almost identical lines to the last selection, meaning there is no recall for Chelsea striker Eni Aluko.

Aluko's accusations of racism, bullying and harassment against Sampson will be back in focus next week at a parliamentary select committee hearing, at which she is due to appear. Sampson strongly denies Aluko's allegations and has twice been cleared by investigations.

England will be without goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and striker Ellen White in France due to injury. Defender Laura Bassett will also miss the friendly in Valenciennes on Friday, October 20, having recently relocated to play in Australia for Canberra United.

England will be seeking a repeat of their success against France at Euro 2017, when a 1-0 victory ended a winless run against Les Bleues that went back to 1974.

Marley will also be in charge for World Cup qualifiers in November against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kazakhstan.

She said: "The squad put in an excellent performance against Russia last month and we want to keep that momentum going against France.

"We know France are an excellent side and it will be a tough challenge for us. It's a good opportunity for me to see the players in action against top opposition, especially considering our two important home World Cup qualifiers next month."

Squad: Chamberlain (Liverpool), Earps (Reading), Telford (Chelsea); Bonner (Liverpool), Bright (Chelsea), Bronze (Lyon), Carter (Birmingham City), Greenwood (Liverpool), Houghton (Manchester City), Stokes (Manchester City), Stoney (Liverpool); Christiansen (Manchester City), Moore (Reading), Nobbs (Arsenal), Potter (Reading), Scott (Manchester City), Williams (Reading); C arney (Chelsea), Carter (Arsenal), Duggan (Barcelona), Kirby (Chelsea), Lawley (Manchester City), Parris (Manchester City), Taylor (Arsenal)

Source: PA

