Nigel Clough: Jose Mourinho's 'no-nonsense' manner similar to my father

Burton manager Nigel Clough will try to cause a Carabao Cup upset at Jose Mourinho's Manchester United on Wednesday when he faces a manager who reminds him of his father Brian.

United are the defending champions after Mourinho equalled Sir Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough's record by winning a fourth League Cup title against Southampton at Wembley in February.

His quest to lift the trophy for a fifth time begins against Clough Junior's Brewers, and the Burton manager believes his opponents will be guided by a man that shares many of the characteristics his own father had.

"I think just the way they go about it and the way that they deal with things in such a no-nonsense manner," he said.

"It's black or it's white and that's it. If a player does the job for him, he has him in, and if he doesn't, that's it.

"I think they look at things in very similar ways in that department.

"I think the way he (Mourinho) deals with the press and the media, there are similarities there but he's just no-nonsense and says what he thinks and that's the biggest similarity."

United's cross-city rivals Manchester City travel to West Brom, meaning they could come up against Jonny Evans for the first time since they saw two bids for the Northern Irishman rejected in the summer.

The transfer window closed with the 29-year-old still on the Baggies' books and boss Tony Pulis insists the club were right to rejects the offers they received.

"We're pleased that value is that value, and I'm even more pleased we never took (any bid)," Pulis said of the interest in Evans.

"I think he's done well here in lots of respects. He's become a better defender. He's always technically been a good centre-half, but he's become a better defender and the responsibility now of being captain will take him on again."

Antonio Conte has confirmed Eden Hazard will make his first start of the season for Chelsea when they meet Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere Everton, who have lost their last four and are without a win in six, host a Sunderland side with just one victory in their past seven encounters, and Arsenal entertain League One Doncaster.

Those clubs will be bidding to join the 11 who progressed on Tuesday night, with the fourth-round draw set to be made as soon as United's clash with Burton has reached a conclusion.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.