Nicolas Haas makes Atalanta switch

Atalanta have signed Swiss midfielder Nicolas Haas as they continue to strengthen ahead of a return to European competition.

The Bergamo club will play in the Europa League next season after shocking Serie A to finish fourth last term, and they have already secured the services of Dutchman Robin Gosens from Heracles.

Haas, 21, arrives at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia as a free agent after leaving Lucerne at the end of his contract, Atalanta announced on their official website. He is a Switzerland Under-21 international.

Source: PA

