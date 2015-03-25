 
  1. Football
  2. Burnley

Nick Pope pens new Burnley deal after strong start to season

09 October 2017 04:54

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope's season continues to improve after he signed a new three-year contract.

The 25-year-old made his Premier League debut last month as a substitute after established number one Tom Heaton dislocated his shoulder in the home win over Crystal Palace.

Pope, whose new contract includes the option for an additional 12 months, is likely to play the majority of the season as Heaton has been ruled out for several months after an operation.

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract and extend my stay here," Pope, who joined the club from Charlton in the summer of 2016, told burnleyfootballclub.com.

"I've been really happy since I signed last year, so I'm really pleased to get it done.

"We are still growing as a club and I'm growing as a player. That's what I wanted to do when I first signed.

"It's been lucky on my part how it's come about - a bit by default - but I've really enjoyed it since I've been in the team.

"The lads in front of me have been excellent and helped me a lot, especially the two centre-halves.

"It's been a good few weeks for me personally as well.

"Everyone at the club is happy we've made a good start and we've got to build on that now."

In addition to the goalless 54 minutes he played against Palace, Pope has kept clean sheets in two of his four starts and also put in an impressive performance in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

Talks had already begun this season on a new deal before his sudden elevation to the starting line-up.

"We were already in discussions with Nick before he had the chance to start the games he has done recently and we're pleased they have been finalised," said manager Sean Dyche.

"He had been working hard to continue his development out of the team.

"He is continuing that since he got into the side and we look forward to him progressing further as an important member of the squad."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotland’s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotland’s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points

Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet on Monday night in their final game of the first round of 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Feature 5 things we learned from Northern Ireland’s defeat to Germany

5 things we learned from Northern Ireland’s defe...

World champions Germany’s passage to Russia next summer was secured on Thursday with a third victory over Northern Ireland in 16 months.

Feature Reasons to be cheerful, reasons to be fearful for England in Russia

Reasons to be cheerful, reasons to be fearful for ...

England’s win against Slovenia sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals, but another lacklustre display suggests Gareth Southgate’s men