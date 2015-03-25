Nice end talk of Lucien Favre taking charge at Borussia Dortmund

Nice have denied their coach Lucien Favre permission to enter discussions with Borussia Dortmund about their managerial vacancy.

The Swiss, fresh from leading Nice to third place in Ligue 1, had been installed as the favourite to succeed Thomas Tuchel following the latter's acrimonious departure from Westphalia on Tuesday.

But after his representative Reza Fazeli told German newspapers Bild and Kicker that "Nice were not talking", the French club released a statement making it clear Favre will remain on the Riviera next season.

It read: "After the media speculation around Borussia Dortmund's interest in Lucien Favre intensified this week, OGC Nice want to share our position publicly, once and for all.

"It is logical that a coach of his calibre, after such a season at Nice, attracts the interests of the biggest clubs in Europe like Borussia Dortmund, quarter-finalists in the Champions League. It is also understandable that this opportunity would interest Lucien Favre.

"OGC Nice has no problem understanding this. But so close to the return to training (on June 19), the club does not wish to get into any negotiation about a transfer of our coach, who is under contract until June 2019.

"This decision is final and unequivocal. It has been received by the directors of Borussia and of course by Lucien Favre, who has perfectly understood and accepted it. The chapter is now closed.

"(Favre) has stated with equal pleasure that he will continue his mission with Nice in 2017-18."

Favre has previously worked in the Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach before joining Nice in May 2016, replacing Claude Puel after the latter's move to Southampton.

His withdrawal from the race for the Dortmund job leaves Ajax coach Peter Bosz and Cologne boss Peter Stoger as the reported front-runners.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.