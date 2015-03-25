 
Niasse handed two-match ban after FA reject appeal against diving charge

22 November 2017 03:53

Everton striker Oumar Niasse will serve a two-match ban after his appeal against a diving charge was rejected by the Football Association.

The Senegalese becomes the first Premier League player to be hit with a retrospective suspension for simulation under the new law that kicked in at the start of this season.

Niasse was charged on Tuesday by the FA after he won a controversial penalty in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

A statement from the FA on Wednesday said: “Everton’s Oumar Niasse will serve a two-match suspension with immediate effect after his denial of an FA charge of ‘Successful Deception of a Match Official’ was rejected.

“It was alleged he committed an act of simulation which led to a penalty being awarded in the fifth minute of the game against Crystal Palace on 18 November 2017.

“He denied the charge, however, it was found proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today (Wednesday 22 November 2017).”

The ban means Niasse, Everton’s top-scorer, will miss the league games at Southampton on Sunday and at home against West Ham three days later.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

