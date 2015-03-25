 
  1. Football
  2. Barcelona

Neymar set to turn down PSG, Liverpool halt Keita pursuit

24 July 2017 09:10

One of the summer's longest transfer sagas looks like coming to an end, as NEYMAR is set to stay at Barcelona.

The Brazilian has been continually linked with a move to Paris St Germain but news website Sport claims that he has told team-mates, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, that he will remain at the Nou Camp.

Liverpool will not continue their pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder NABY KEITA this summer, reports the Daily Telegraph.

The Reds had a £66million bid rejected for Keita late last week but will revisit a potential deal next year.

Staying at Anfield, the Sun claims Liverpool have told Newcastle they must bid £10million for SHEYI OJO.

Rafael Benitez is keen on the winger but has been warned to make his move as other clubs are circling on loan.

Newcastle also want to sign Hull midfielder SAM CLUCAS, the Sun say.

French newspaper Le Parisien is claiming that ALEXIS SANCHEZ's protracted move to PSG is over.

The Arsenal man has been another long-term target for the Ligue 1 club, but negotiations with the player are said to have broken down.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

PLAYERS TO WATCH

RIYAD MAHREZ: The Italian media claim that the Leicester winger and Roma have met to discuss a move, but need to up their bid of £30million.

MARCO ASENSIO: Manchester United and Arsenal are preparing to battle it out for the Real Madrid winger, according to the Daily Star.

CHRIS SMALLING: The Daily Star are also claiming that West Brom are lining up a £10million bid for the Manchester United defender.

Source: PA

