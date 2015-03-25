 
Neymar set to make Paris St Germain debut against Guingamp

11 August 2017 01:24

Neymar has been cleared to make his debut for Paris St Germain this weekend, the French Football Federation has announced.

The French governing body has now received the relevant international transfer paperwork from its Spanish counterpart for the Brazil star to be formally registered.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a world record £200.6million transfer last week but was unable to play in their Ligue 1 opener against Amiens last Saturday.

It was reported that Barcelona had delayed releasing the player's international transfer certificate to the Spanish football association (RFEF), as is protocol, until they had received the required funds.

The transaction now appears to have been completed, the certificate passed to the FFF via the RFEF and and the 25-year-old will be available for Sunday's trip to Guingamp.

A statement from the FFF on Twitter read: "The FFF confirms the receipt of the transfer certificate of Neymar sent by the RFEF."

Source: PA

