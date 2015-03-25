Neymar scores on PSG debut as capital club triumph at Guingamp

Neymar marked his Paris St Germain debut with a goal and an assist as the capital club cruised to a 3-0 Ligue 1 win at Guingamp.

The Brazil forward, making his much-anticipated first appearance for PSG since joining them from Barcelona for a world-record 222million euro ( Â£200.6million) transfer fee, opened his account with a simple close-range finish in the 82nd minute, set up by Edinson Cavani.

Neymar had earlier provided a delightful 62nd-minute pass from which Cavani struck to make it 2-0.

And the world's most expensive player had also been involved in the build-up to the opener in the 52nd minute, a Jordan Ikoko own-goal, as he attempted to play in Cavani.

Starting on the left of a front three also featuring Cavani and Angel Di Maria, but given considerable licence to roam, the 25-year-old produced plenty of impressive moments in what will surely go down as a memorable start to his PSG career.

Source: PA

